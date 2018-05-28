Three Vehicle MVA with Rollover (Video)

At 4:37 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a three vehicle MVA with a rollover. The caller said that it was located at the Natchez Trace entrance on highway 35 south at the Yockanookany Bridge.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the road completely blocked and a pickup that had rolled and came to rest on its side.

Medics checked the occupants of the vehicle but no medical transport was given.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.