Top 10 BreezyNews stories of 2016

As the year comes to an end, it’s always good to take a look back.
In 2016, Breezynews.com set a new record for traffic on the website.
Here are the top 10 stories of the year:
- Two people die an overnight house fire (December)
- One dead, three injured in Hwy 43 North accident (March)
- McAdams double homicide (November)
- Three children die in house fire (December)
- 18-Wheeler rollover, one airlifted (October)
- Three arrested for Exxon armed robbery (January)
- Kosciusko man arrested in connection with nuns murder (August)
- KPD searching for suspect in liquor store armed robbery (December)
- KPD arrests seven in undercover drug operation (September)
- Stolen vehicle chase ends with wreck on Kosciusko square (February)
Other notable stories: