Top BreezyNews stories of 2017 (audio)

As the year comes to an end, it’s always good to take a look back…
Here’s a quick look back at the biggest happenings in Kosciusko and Attala County in the year 2017:
- Multiple shooters open fire at Attala County nightclub (December)
- Bill Ellzey named Kosciusko Superintendent (June)
- Kosciusko High School elects Jamya Erving as Homecoming Queen (September)
- Kelly Causey named head football coach at Kosciusko (February)
- McDowell steps down as CEO of Kosciusko Attala Partnership (October)
- KPD arrests four teens in connection with shooting (October)
- Board of Supervisors hears proposition to relocate Confederate Monument (August)
- Cycling safety signs go up on Natchez Trace thanks to Gary Holdiness Fund (March)
- Return to Redbud Springs (October)
- Mississippi Native American Museum project begins (May)