Touring The Muscle Shoals Sound (video)

The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Josh Jolly has had an opportunity to enjoy a day filled with touring the history that is Muscle Shoals. That included the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Wishbone(where he will be on Saturday recording his vocals), and finishing out the night, playing at the Swampers Lounge inside the Mariott Shoals Hotel & Spa. The hospitality that we have received has been tremendous and this is only Day 1. Stay tuned for more from Josh in Muscle Shoals Alabama.