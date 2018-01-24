Trackhoe catches fire on Huntington Street (video)

A trackhoe caught on fire near downtown Kosciusko Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:05 pm behind a house near 500 S Huntington Street.

The vehicle was being used to help clear brush and help stack logs. Firefighters at the scene said the machine likely overheated.

Several connections of fire hose had to be stretched together to reach be able to reach the flames.

Officers with the Kosciusko Police Department had to reroute traffic due to a hose stretching across the street.

The fire was under control by 12:17 pm. No injuries were reported.