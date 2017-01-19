Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

One man is behind bars after police found illegal prescription drugs. in his car during a traffic stop.

Investigator Mark Hill with the Kosciusko Police Department said 29-year-old Jeremy Carr was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 18.

According to Hill, investigator Greg Collins pulled Carr over for speeding around 3:15 pm at the intersection of Hwy 12 and N Wells Street.

Collins discovered that Carr’s drivers license was suspended.

Following a search of the vehicle, investigators found over 100 Schedule II prescription pills, marijuana, scales, and a firearm.

Carr was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of possession of controlled cubstance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, speeding, and suspended drivers license.

Carr was booked and transported to the Leake County Jail on a $42,000.00 bond.