Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust for the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Billy Burchfield, a 26-year-old white male, was pulled over by Deputy Hugh Curry on Thursday, Feb. 16.

During the stop, deputies confiscated 14.1 grams of ICE, paraphernalia, and over $500 in cash.

Burchfield was arrested and taken into custody on a number of drug related charges.

Other recent arrests:

On February 17, 2017, Robert Watkins, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence.

On February 17, 2017, Patrick Fletcher, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (3rd offense) and driving with a suspended license.

On February 17, 2017, Steven Merritt, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of heroin, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and liquor in a dry county.

On February 17, 2017, Jason Myers, a 42-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of meth, heroin, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and liquor in a dray county.