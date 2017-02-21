A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust for the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Billy Burchfield, a 26-year-old white male, was pulled over by Deputy Hugh Curry on Thursday, Feb. 16.
During the stop, deputies confiscated 14.1 grams of ICE, paraphernalia, and over $500 in cash.
Burchfield was arrested and taken into custody on a number of drug related charges.
Other recent arrests:
On February 17, 2017, Robert Watkins, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence.
On February 17, 2017, Patrick Fletcher, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (3rd offense) and driving with a suspended license.
On February 17, 2017, Steven Merritt, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of heroin, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and liquor in a dry county.
On February 17, 2017, Jason Myers, a 42-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of meth, heroin, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and liquor in a dray county.
One thought on “Traffic stop leads to drug arrest”
Ginny says:
Where are the ppl who said that only blacks in Attala county got arrested? Seems to me most of these are white boys. In so sick of ppl pulling the race card that is what’s wrong with our country