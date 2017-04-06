Truck Fire on 35

At 14:32 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to Highway 35 North near Franks Chevrolet for a report of a vehicle on fire. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and noted that the vehicle was 3/4 engulfed in flames. Firefighters were about to have that fire contained by 2:40 pm. No injuries were reported. All units cleared at 3:04 pm.

According to Firefighters, the fire appeared to have started from the engine compartment. The exact cause is not known at this time. Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.