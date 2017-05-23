Trump approves disaster aid to Holmes and Montgomery Counties

President Donald Trump has approved disaster assistance to governments and certain nonprofits in nine Mississippi counties following April 30’s tornado and weather damage.

Counties approved are Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will help governments pay for debris cleanup, repairs to damaged public property and overtime for emergency workers. Electric cooperatives and are also eligible for aid.

The federal government is still considering Mississippi’s request to provide assistance to individuals in Holmes and Montgomery counties. More counties could be named later, depending on damage assessments.

Mississippi was also approved statewide for aid to help reduce future risks to people and property. (AP)