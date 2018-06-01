Two Arrested After Hunting Camp Break In

Two men were arrested after an investigation by the Attala Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that 25 year old Ryan Stone Branch from Sallis and 25 year old Joseph D. Wallace from Kosciusko were picked up on Tuesday May the 29th by Sheriff’s Deputies.

Nail said an arrest was the result after an investigation conducted by his department after a break in at a hunting camp on 43 south. A 22 caliber rifle, tools boxes and other miscellaneous items were taken according to Nail.

The two were charged with 1 count each of burglary each. Both men were transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility where they were released on a $5,000 bond each.

After both subjects were released, a bench warrant was issued by the Circuit Court for violation of probation from previous charges.

Deputies picked the two back up on Friday morning and both are behind bar in the Leake County Correctional Facility until they go before the court.