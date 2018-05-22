Two arrested for drug possession in Ethel

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests for drug possession in Ethel.

Sheriff Tim Nail said that 30-year-oild Jamey Glenn Hutchison was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and 25-year-old Ryan Stone Branch was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Both subjects were arrested in Ethel on Thursday, May 17. Both were transported to the Leake County Jail.

Deputies Scott Walters, Nick Cox, Brian Townsend and K-9 Victor were involved in the arrests.