Two arrested for stealing skidder

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stolen skidder in McAdams.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nial says 64-year-old William Branch and 30-year-old Benny Biggart were arrested Sunday night and charged with grand larceny.

The John Deere skidder was stolen from a home near the intersection of Attala Roads 4202 and 4116.

Investigators were able to follow the tracks to the property of William Branch, where they found the vehicle.

Nail said other stolen items were found on the Branch property, so more charges could be coming.