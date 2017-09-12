Two arrested in Holmes County shooting

Two men have been arrested following the shooting of a woman in Mississippi’s Delta region.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told local media Monday that 26-year-old Rodrekus Jimell Washington and 34-year-old Byrekus Washington have been charged with murder in the death of Mary Robinson.

It’s unclear if the men have lawyers to speak for them or have been before a judge to set bail.

Investigators say the 60-year-old Robinson died after being shot in the thigh while walking with two friends near her home in Tchula in the early hours of Sept. 6.

A witness said she estimates at least 20 shots were fired, including one that came through a wall and hit her nightstand.

Authorities began questioning the men within hours after the shooting. (AP)