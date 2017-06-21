Two Arrested on Active Warrants

At 11:00 am Wednesday morning The Kosciusko Police Department and the Attala County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests for outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that a City Officer spotted two subjects with known warrants in town. City and County then made a traffic stop on Highway 12 at the Kwik Stop.

Carmisha Veneable was taken into custody for a warrant issued by Holmes County for aggravated assault. Also taken into custody Marvin Miller Jr. for a contempt of court warrant.

Veneable was transported to the Holmes County Jail. Miller was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility. There has been no word on bond.