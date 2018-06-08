Two Arrested on Drug Charges

A male and female are behind bars after Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department served a search warrant at a residence on highway 19 south in an attempt to find a subject that was charged with felony fleeing, no drivers license and two Mississippi Department of Corrections warrants.

The warrant was issued after the individual ran from deputies early in the morning on June 2nd. The pursuit started on highway 19 south in Attala County and continued into Winston. Deputies broke off the chase but not before the subject was identified.

26 year old Justin Neighbors was located on June 6th at his residence hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers also found methamphetamine at the location.

Also arrested in the execution of the warrant was 39 year old Kimberly Scott.

Both are currently being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Neighbors is charged with felony fleeing, no drivers license and possession of methamphetamine (more than 2 grams and less that 10). He is also being held for two warrants issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. No bond has been set.

Scott is charged with possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Bond has been set at $5,000.