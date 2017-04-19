Two Arrested on Drug Charges (Audio)

On April 18 Canine Deputy Scott Walters executed a traffic stop that lead to the arrest of two subjects on drug charges. Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that David Huggins, 38 year old white male from Ethel was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and driving with a suspended license. Also charged is Anthony Jackson, 35 year old black male from Louisville, Ms. Jackson has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. According to Nail Walters confiscated 26 grams of Methamphetamine, digital scales, cash, propane torch, meth pipe and baggies. Both men are being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility. No bond has been set at this time.