Two Attempt to Flee From Deputies

Two men were arrested after attempting to flee from Attala Deputies on Friday night.

Sheriff Tim Nail said on Friday night at 5:13 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 5053 for a report of a B&E. The caller told deputies that they had the subject detained. While units were en-route Attala dispatch was notified that the subject fled the scene running into the woods.

Deputy Hugh Curry arrived on scene and found the subject back at the location. The subject ran into the woods with stolen jewelry but when he returned he didn’t have any of the items on him. All items were recovered and returned to the owner. Deputies took one subject into custody.

Jerry Blackstock, 41 year old white male, has been arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling. He is currently being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility on the charges and a MDOC warrant. No bond has been set.

Also on Friday night the Attala Sheriff’s Department made a second arrest after another subject attempted to flee from officers.

Sheriff Nail said that deputies were called to the McAdams area after a caller reported what they believed to be a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived the male subject exited his vehicle and ran into the adjacent woods. Scott Walters and the K-9 Victor was called in to locate the subject. Before Attala 9s arrival deputies located the male at the edge of the wood line. He was taken into custody without incident.

Marcus Cordaria Sharkey, 28 year old black male, was arrested and charged with one count each of public drunk and resisting arrest.

Sharkey was released on a $2,000 bond.