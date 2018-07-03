Two Car MVA on Huntington

At 10:29 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located in front of the Life Help building. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that the road was completely blocked. The Kosciusko Police Department is in charge of the investigation. No injuries were reported.

According to Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew, one arrest was made at the scene. Chief Dew told Breezy News that more information will be released.