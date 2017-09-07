Two Holmes County men charged with murder in connection with weekend double shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that left one man dead and landed a woman in the hospital.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 51-year-old Albert Moore and 26-year-old Eris Moore, both from West, MS, were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Both were charged with murder, aggravated assault, and weapon possession by a felon. Additionally, Albert Moore was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

The shooting took place Friday, Sept. 1 just before 11:00 pm at a home on S East Street in Kosciusko.

Billy Ray Johnson, 61,and a 47-year-old woman whose name has not been released, were both shot during the incident. Johnson was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center Attala from gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. The female was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson.

According to Dew, his office worked with the Attala, Holmes and Leake County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to make the arrests.