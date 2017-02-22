Two men arrested for stealing cattle

Two Attala County men were arrested for stealing cattle and selling them.

Sheriff Tim Nail said 24-year-old Ryan “Stone” Branch and 30-year-old Sam Miller were arrested on Monday, Feb. 13 for stealing cattle from a pasture.

According to Nail, the cows were then sold at the Winona Stockyards.

Both Branch and Miller were charged with grand larceny and petty larceny.

Other recent arrests:

On February 16, 2017, Judy Mckee, a 52-year-old white female, was arrested for burglary of a commercial building.

On February 16, 2017, George McCraw, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for a warrant out of Marion County.

On February 16, 2017, Hasan Scott, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence (3rd offense).

On February 14, 2017, Billy Leach, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence.