Two Vehicle MVA at 35 and 19

At 9:25 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at an intersection known to have its share of wrecks, Highway 35 South and 19.

Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and found one lane of traffic blocked. Both vehicles, a maroon SUV and a UPS truck, both sustained damage. The drivers although shaken were not injured.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.