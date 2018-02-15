Two Vehicle MVA on 35 North

At approximately 5:15 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Highway 35 north at Highway 440.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to found two vehicles blocking the south bound lane both with heavy damage.

Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend notified responding medics that there was one possible patient with minor lacerations and scrapes. Medical transport was refused.

There is no word on the cause of the accident and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.