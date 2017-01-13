Two Vehicle MVA on Veterans Memorial

At 12:01 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located in front of the Kosciusko High School. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was one lane of traffic blocked. Medics checked the occupants of the vehicle but medical treatment was refused. There is no word at this time as to the cause of the accident. Kosciusko will be in charge of the investigation.