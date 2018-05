At 12:58 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle MVA on Veterans Memorial Drive at Parkway Pure. The caller said there was multiple injuries. Kosciusko Officers were called to help control the traffic at the intersection.

There has been no word on the number of patients or cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.