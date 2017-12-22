Two Vehicle MVA Sends One to Hospital (Video)

At 3:36 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a one vehicle MVA. Medical Dispatch said that a head on collision was located on Highway 12 west in front of Parkway Plaza. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and found both east bound lanes blocked and two vehicles with heavy damage.

Captain Chad Spears with City Fire told Breezy News that one person was transported by private vehicle to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

There is no word as to the cause of the accident.