Two members of the Kosciusko Whippet Soccer team will continue their careers in college.
On Wednesday, Kenny Ashmore and Joey Swinney signed letters of intent to play with local community colleges.
Ashmore signed with Holmes CC and Swinney with Hinds CC.
The boys were joined by their families and coaches.
Pictured:
- Left: Ashmore (seated) joined by KHS Soccer Coach Greg Cooper, parents Kenny and Christy Ashmore, sister Courtney Ashmore, and former KHS Soccer Coach Dustin Horne.
- Right: Swinney (seated) joined by Former KHS Soccer Coach Dustin Horner, mother Jennifer Swinney, and former KHS Soccer Coach Greg Cooper Horne.
One thought on “Two Whippet soccer players sign to play college ball”
Sharon Carter says:
So proud of these guys!!! Awesome.