Two whippet soccer players sign with local community colleges

Two members of the Kosciusko Lady Whippet team will continue their careers at local community colleges.

Ali Grace Wright (left) will continue her soccer career at Meridian Community College.

Wright was joined at Thursday’s signing by her parents Scott and Denise Wright, sister Kaelin Wright, and coaches Greg Cooper and Kailtan Cobb.

Ja’Laycia Brown (right) signed to play with Holmes Community College.

Joining Brown at the signing were her grandparents Michael and Mary Selmon, cousins Jakeyeria Brown, Miquesha Brown, and Jamekia Williams, and coaches Greg Cooper and Kailtan Cobb.