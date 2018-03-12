Two Whippets sign soccer scholarships

Two Kosciusko Whippet soccer players signed scholarships to continue their athletic careers.

Josh Hamilton (left) signed a soccer scholarship to play Meridian Community College. Hamilton was joined at the signing by KHS Soccer Coach Greg Cooper, John Miller, Christy Miller, John Miller, Jr., Josiah Miller and coach Anthony Watt.

Jose Orduna (right) signed a scholarship to play for Northwest Community College. Orduna was joined at this signing by KHS Soccer Coach Greg Cooper, Gustavo Orduna, Jose Orduna, Silvia Orduna, and coach Anthony Watt.