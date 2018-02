Two members of the Kosciusko Whippet football team will be heading to a north Mississippi community college.

Jaquan Williams (QB/DB) and Kahare Haynes (DT) both signed Wednesday to play for Itawamba Community College.

Both players were joined at the signing by Whippet coaches Kelly Causey and Jamario Winters.

Haynes (left) was joined by his mother Pamie Haynes and his grandmother Mae Williams.

Williams (right) was joined by his parents Jo-Nathan and Teresa Williams.