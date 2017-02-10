Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date winner: Christine Adams

Breezy 101 and God’s Corner Gardener are proud to announce Mrs. Christine Adams as winner of the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date.

Christine, a loyal listener to “Good Morning Kosciusko,” called in Tuesday morning to brag on her Valentine’s Day date. She said her husband Johnny is and will always be her valentine.

As winner, Christine took home a prize pack that included dinner for two at Kathryn’s Fine Food in Jackson, two tickets to see Granger Smith at the Dixie National Rode, and a dozen roses from God’s Corner Gardener.

Congratulations Christine!