University and community college students dip in Mississippi

Enrollment this fall fell from an all-time high at Mississippi’s eight public universities and declined for the seventh straight year at the state’s 15 community colleges.

Preliminary counts released Friday show students decreasing 1.6 percent at universities and 0.9 percent at community colleges.

Jackson State University is shrinking 12.5 percent, most among universities. Spokeswoman Maxine Greenleaf says the school cut back on aid to students as the university deals with a financial crisis and purged students with overdue bills more quickly. Four universities increased students, with Delta State University growing most, by 5.3 percent.

Community college enrollment has fallen as a better job market means fewer people seek job skills.

East Central Community College grew fastest among the five community colleges adding students. Enrollment shrank most at Itawamba Community College. (AP)