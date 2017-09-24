Update: Arrests made in recent shooting

Update: Three arrests have been made in connection with a recent shooting.

Carlton Ashford is charged with aggravated assault. Taylor Evans and Carmesha Venabke are charged with accessory after the fact.

All three will appear in court on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

The arrests were made with cooperation from the Attala County Sheriffs Office, Carroll County Sheriffs Office, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

9-23: The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for 3 people in connection with a shooting.

On September 23, 2017, at approximately 6:45 am, theKosciusko Police Department was dispatched to Baptist Attala Hospital for a subject that had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that 32-year-old Darnell Greer had suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlton Ashford, Taylor Evans, and Carmesha Venable is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).