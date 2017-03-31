Update: Burglary suspect captured in Greenwood

Update: The man wanted for burglaries in multiple counties is behind bars.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Daniel Black was apprehended Thursday evening following a car and foot pursuit by officers with Greenwood PD and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Black is wanted in connection with burglaries in Attala, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, and Webster counties.

He’s currently being held in Greenwood on a number of charges.

3-31: Attala County authorities are searching for a suspect in a recent string of burglaries.

Sheriff Tim Nail said authorities in several counties are working to find 28-year-old Daniel Black of Ackerman.

According to Nail, Black is wanted in connection with multiple break-ins in Attala County, including one Thursday morning at house in the Zama community where three guns were stolen.

Deputy Zellie Shaw said Black is also connected to burglaries in Webster, Choctaw, and Oktibbeha counties.

One person has been arrested in connection with at least one of the break-ins, but Black is still at-large and might still be in the Attala County area.

If you have any information, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.