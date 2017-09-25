Update: Carthage man arrested in connection with stolen semi

Update: A Carthage man has been arrested in connection with a semi truck stolen in Attala County last Friday.

Kosciusko Police Department Investigator Greg Collins said Joe Griffin, a 50-year-old black male, was arrested in Dossville over the weekend.

Griffin is charged with grand larceny for the theft of a 1994 Mack truck from McKnight and Son Construction.

KPD was assisted in the arrest by the Leake County Sheriffs Office and Constable Randy Atkinson.

9-22-2017: On September 22, 2017, the Kosciusko Police Department was dispatched to McKnight Son Construction on Highway 12 West for a report of a stolen blue 1994 Mack Semi Truck with McKnight and Son written on the door.

At approximately 11:35 PM on September 21, 2017, a white Ford truck dropped off a male subject that stole the Semi Truck.

The Semi Truck was last seen traveling East on Highway

12. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

A reward up to $2500.00 is offered in this case leading to an arrest.