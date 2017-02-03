Update: Cincinnati murder suspect caught in Kosciusko identified

Update: More information has been released today on the murder suspect captured Thursday in Kosciusko.

WLWT identifies the suspect as 21-year-old Cleveland Sauders from Cincinnati, OH.

Saunders faces charges in connection with the Dec. 14 death of Jaron Steele. Hamilton County, OH authorities said Steel was found dead with muliple gunshot wounds.

Investigator Greg Collins told Breezy News Thursday afternoon that his office was involved in a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals, but could not release further details at the time.

Collins said the suspect, now identified as Sauders, was caught at the corner of Peeler and Carter Streets in Kosciusko. Officers also took two other people into custody for misdemeanors unrelated to the Saunders case.

Saunders was taken to the Leake County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Ohio.

Feb. 2, 7:55 pm: Breezy News has learned of an arrest made by the Kosciusko Police Department and U.S. Marshals of a suspect wanted for murder.

At noon on Thursday, officers located a subject in a vehicle on West Adams Street that appeared to be an individual wanted in a murder case.

The subject was quickly apprehended on Peeler Street and taken into custody.

Investigator Greg Collins tells Breezy News that the suspect, whose name has not been released, had an active warrant for homicide out of Cincinnati, OH.

Collins said not much information could be released at this time, but did say the operation was a joint effort between the Kosciusko Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

Two other subjects were arrested for misdemeanor charges.

Breezy News will bring you more information as it becomes available.