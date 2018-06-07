Update: A Sallis man was killed in a wreck in western Attala County Wednesday night.
Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said 54-year-old Joey Netherland was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle wreck.
The accident happened around 6:50 pm in Newport just west of the Hwy 14/429 intersection. The official cause of the accident is under investigation, but the vehicles involved were a truck and a tractor.
Attala County deputies, Attala County Fire & Rescue and troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
3 thoughts on “Update: Fatal wreck in western Attala County”
Katrina Brown says:
It’s so sad to hear that someone has died in a accident. I’m Praying for the family’s that are involved. My heart goes out to the familys.
Meredith Campbell says:
Such tragedie. We lost such an incredible friend n this is one of those you can not undo. You keep rewinding your mind sayn i just seen him or sooke with him. This truly hurts for the families n friends
Louanne A Comfort says:
I’m so sorry to hear this about Joey. I remember him when my daughter was at HCC. So much tragedy for this family especially after losing his daughter a couple of years ago in an accident. My heart goes out to his family. I’m so sad to find this out. Praying for his daughter, granddaughter, son in law and other family.