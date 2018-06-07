Update: Fatal wreck in western Attala County

Update: A Sallis man was killed in a wreck in western Attala County Wednesday night.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said 54-year-old Joey Netherland was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle wreck.

The accident happened around 6:50 pm in Newport just west of the Hwy 14/429 intersection. The official cause of the accident is under investigation, but the vehicles involved were a truck and a tractor.

Attala County deputies, Attala County Fire & Rescue and troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.