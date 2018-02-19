Update: Gibson and two others in custody for Holmes County murder

Update: The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that three men are in custody on in connection with a capital murder case.

Sheriff Willie March says Calvin Gibson Jr, along with 20-year-old Andrekeious Johnson, and 18-year-old Dwrone Brown have all been arrested.

The three are charged in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Brandon Cooperm, who was found shot to death on his porch in Lexington on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

2-16: Local authorities are searching for a man who could be connected to a murder in Holmes County.

Thursday night, the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and Kosciusko Police Department received a Be-on-the-Lookout alert (BOLO) for Calvin Gibson Jr.

Gibson is wanted for questioning in connection with a Feb. 14 murder in Lexington.

A warrant for Gibson’s arrest has been issued for the Holmes County Justice Court.

Officers were warned to approach the suspect with extreme caution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department (662-834-3508) or your local law enforcement office.

