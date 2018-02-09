UPDATE: KAP Mardi Gras Parade cancelled due to weather

Update: The Kosciusko Mardi Gras Parade set for Saturday has been cancelled due to weather.

For more information, contact the KAP at 662-289-2981.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership Mardi Gras Parade is returning for its third straight year.

The parade is set for Saturday, Feb. 10. The route will travel the same path as the Christmas parade (Washington Street, Madison Street, and Jefferson Street.)

Participates and attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest Mardi Gras gear.