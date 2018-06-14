Update: KPD arrests Florida carjacking suspects

Update: Investigator Greg Collins with the Kosciusko Police Department says the both suspects wanted on federal carjacking charges have been taken into custody.

Collins said 31-year-old Lessie Earl Proctor was arrested early Thursday morning on Bachman Street in Kosciusko. A female suspect, 19-year-old Annastasia K. Coenen, was taken into custody late Wednesday night on N Jackson Street.

The two suspects are wanted for a crime spree in Florida. The Pensacola News Journal reports that the two stole a car from a local library on Friday, June 1. They are also wanted in Miami for additional armed robberies and leading police on a high speed chase.

According to Collins, FBI agents from Florida are traveling to Kosciusko begin the extradition process.

6-13: Investigator Greg Collins contacted Breezy News with and update on the situation that is unfolding in the city.

Collins said that two subjects, one male and one female, fled from the police on foot near the railroad tracks on North Jackson Street Wednesday night. The female was soon apprehended and taken into custody while the second is still on the loose and in the area.

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for help in locating the male. He is described as a black male and is believed is wearing a blue Adidas jumpsuit. Investigator Collins said that the suspect is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The two are wanted on multiple warrants in Arkansas, Florida and Illinois where the two commented aggravated armed robbery as recently as Tuesday.

If you spot the suspect do not approach the subject but you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.