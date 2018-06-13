Update: KPD Asking for Public’s Assistance

Investigator Greg Collins contacted Breezy News with and update on the situation that is unfolding in the city.

Collins said that two subjects, one male and one female, fled from the police. The female was taken into custody while the second is still on the loose and in the area.

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for help in locating the male. He is described as a black male and is believed is wearing a blue Adidas jumpsuit. Investigator Collins said that the suspect is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The are wanted on multiple warrants in Arkansas, Florida and Illinois where the two commented aggravated armed robbery as recently as Tuesday.

If you spot the suspect do not approach the subject but you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.