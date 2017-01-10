Vehicle Fire on 43 North

At 6:09 Attala Deputies, Frendship Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 43 North approximately 2 miles from the Friendship Fire Station. By 6:26 firefighters notified dispatch that the fire was contained and cleared the scene at 6:55 pm. No injuries were reported.

According to Emergency Personnel the driver of the vehicle saw flames coming from the rear of the vehicle, pulled over and exited the vehicle then called 911. Friendship was able to quickly contain the fire.