Walt Grayson to Headline Kosciusko Garden Seminar

A Mississippi broadcasting legend is bringing his award winning stories to Attala County for the Kosciusko Garden Seminar.

Longtime Mississippi radio and TV journalist Walt Grayson is set to headline the event that’s being held Saturday, April 16 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Kosy Pocket Park.

Grayson is currently the host of Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Mississippi Roads.

“Mississippi Roads provides viewers an insider’s guide to the towns, events, attractions, history, art, music, food, natural beauty and intriguing individuals that make Mississippi so unique,” reads the description of the program from the MPB website.

Participants in the Garden Seminar will have the opportunity to meet Grayson and hear some of his stories from his many year’s traveling throughout the state of Mississippi.

As far as the seminar itself, there will be demonstrations on how to create a living wall, a butterfly garden, and more.

Tickets to the seminar are $15 and that includes lunch.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is once again partnering with the Mississippi Food Network to put on this event, so particpants are encouraged to bring a canned good donation.

For tickets or more information, call (662) 289-2981.