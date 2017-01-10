WANTED Person – The 8th Judicial District Drug Court

The 8th Judicial District Drug Court of Mississippi is looking for a wanted person.

Donald Austin Cleveland Jr. is in violation of probation.

Cleveland was released from the Mississippi Department of Corrections a few weeks ago, after violating probation for a Newton County, felony charge of Grand Larceny. Cleveland has failed to show at mandated Drug Court appearances.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Cleveland, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department (601) 635-2101.

The 8th Judicial District Circuit Court Drug Court was established on December 16, 2003 by Circuit Judge Vernon R. Cotten. It is the first certified Drug Court in Mississippi and is considered a Hybrid Specialized or Diversion Court that is responsible for certain crimes committed in Leake, Scott, Newton and Neshoba counties.