Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest (Audio)

Attala County Deputies and Mississippi Department of Corrections worked together to serve an MDOC arrest warrant that turned into multiple arrests.

According to Sheriff Tim Nail the arrest took place at a residence on Highway 12 east in McCool.

Sheriff Nail said while at the location officers found approximately 18 grams of crystal meth or ice.

Those arrested include:

Christopher Kelly, 43 year old white male, was taken into custody on an MDOC warrant.

Roger McKnight, 41 year old white male, was taken into custody for petty larceny and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Jimmy Boykin, 48 year old white male, was also taken into custody on possession of a controlled substance.

All are currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility.