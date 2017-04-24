Weekend Arrests by ACSO: Drugs and Burglary Charges

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department made a few arrests over the weekend. Canine Deputy Scott Walters executed a routine traffic stop which landed two in jail on drug charges.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that Robert Matthew Bethany, 32 year old white male from Grenada, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (Methamphetamine) and possession of a stolen firearm. Also arrested was Tina Marie Rushing, 33 year old white female, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (Methamphetamine) and possession of a stolen firearm. Items seized in the stop included Methamphetamine, pills, cash, scales and other paraphernalia. Both are being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility. No bond has been set.

Nail also said that a seventh arrest has been made in the string of burglaries that have taken place in Attala County. Deandre Terrell Dotson, 23 year old black male from Kilmichael, was arrested and has been charged with burglary of a dwelling. Dotson is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility. Bond has been set at $10,000.

Nail said more arrest may be pending in this case.