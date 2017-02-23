Here’s what’s happening in Kosciusko and Attala County this weekend….
Friday, Feb. 24:
- 6:00 pm: Ethel vs Kosciusko (softball)
- 7:00 pm: Yazoo City vs Kosciusko (baseball)
Saturday, Feb. 25:
- 11:00 am: Mardi Gras festivities
- 11:00 am: Ethel vs Choctaw Central (softball)
- 12:30 pm: Mardi Gras parade
- 1:00 pm: Choctaw Central vs Kosciusko (softball)
- 2:00 pm: Kosciusko JA Kid’s Day
- 5:00 pm: Yazoo County vs Kosciusko (baseball)
- 7:00 pm: Sacred Heart at McAdams (basketball)
One thought on “Weekend schedule of events for Kosciusko and Attala County”
booboobabybear says:
COOL