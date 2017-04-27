Weekend schedule of events for Kosciusko and Attala County

Here’s what’s happening in Kosciusko and Attala County this weekend….
Thursday, April 27:
- Noon – Smart Money program at Attala County Library
- 5:00 pm – KHS Softball vs Lafayette
- 6:00 pm – NTF Dessert Theater
Friday, April 28:
- 4:00 pm – Meet-n-Greet with MLB All-Star Roy Oswalt
- 6:00 pm – NTF Moomba
- 7:00 pm – NTF Family Night
- 7:00 pm –KHS Baseball vs Itawamba AHS
- 7:00 pm – Ethel baseball vs Salem
Saturday, April 15:
- 8:00 am /4:00 pm –48th annual Natchez Trace Festival
- 8:00 am – Renasant Bank Run
- 9:00 am/4:00 pm – NTF Saturday Entertainment
- 8:00 am – Gasoline Alley
- 8:00 am – Moomba
For information on local church events, view the Breezy 101 Church Bulletin.