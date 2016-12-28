Weekend shooting leaves one dead in Leake County

One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Leake County. The Leake County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting on Waggoner Road on Friday, December 23.

22-year-old Lavonta Luckett was fatally wounded in the shooting. Authorities say Luckett was taken to Baptist Medical Center Leake where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Leake County Deputies arrested Anson Greenwood at the scene on Waggoner Road. Officers stated that a .40 caliber pistol was also recovered.

After investigation, Anson Greenwood, of Carson Road was charged with murder. Greenwood was the uncle of the victim.