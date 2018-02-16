Kosciusko Whippet baseball returning to Breezy 101

Boswell Media Sports and Breezy 101 are excited to announce another exciting year of radio and online coverage for select Kosciusko Whippet baseball games.

The broadcast schedule includes out-of-conference games against Yazoo City, and Nanih Waiya and Region 4-4A games against rivals Louisville, Leake Central, and New Hope.

Boswell Media Sports’ commentators Breck Riley and Phillip Palmertree will split broadcast duties for the 2018 season.

The first Boswell Media Sports broadcast of 2018 is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23.

*Complete Boswell Media Sports KHS Baseball broadcast schedule:

February 23: Yazoo City

March 3: vs West Point

March 6: at Leake Central

March 9: vs Leake Central

March 23: vs Nanih Waiya

April 3: vs Louisville

April 6: at Louisville

April 10: at New Hope

April 13: vs New Hope

*Broadcast schedule is subject to change.