Whippet basketball teams raise money to help former player battle cancer (video)

The Kosciusko Whippet basketball teams presented a $1500 check to a former player Tuesday night to help her in her battle against cancer.

Coaches Eleazarus Greenleaf and Derrick Huffman presented the check to former basketball and track star Indya Haynes between the team’s games against Choctaw County.

The teams raised the funds by selling t-shirts.

During her time as a Whippet, Haynes won two state championships in shot put and was a part of the Lady Whippets’ 2016 Region 4-4A Championship team.

To learn more about Haynes’ story, visit the family’s GoFundMe page.